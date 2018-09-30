Habibi Shrine Center brings circus to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -For over sixty years the Habibi Shrine center has hosted its biggest fundraiser here in Lake Charles.
The Shrine Center provides free medical care for children up to the age of 18 with conditions such as cleft pallet, spinal injuries, and burns...at no expense to the fmaily.
The event includes a full circus performance as well as elephant rides, pony rides, face paintings and of course snacks like popcorn, cotton candy, funnel cake, and more.
Allen Joyner with the center states, “It’s a real big presence down here....to have somebody in our own community say that we had a direct impact on our lives is heart warming."
Proceeds made go to our local shrine center.
Shows will continue tomorrow at 2p.m. and 6p.m.
Admission:
- 12 & under are FREE
- 13- 17 are $10
- Adult tickets are $20
- Active Military are FREE
