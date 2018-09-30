FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances limited but not ruled out throughout the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There was some heavy rain this morning, but now all of that is gone. There may be a few more showers that pop up later this afternoon. After sunset, I think the rain chances will be slim to none. The temperatures are cool in result of the rain. Plus, the clouds will stick around through the evening.
Overnight, there will be more clouds around. It should be mostly cloudy. I do not expect any rain overnight. Even as we start the day on Monday, the rain should hold off. The temperatures will once again cool down to the lower 70s.
Then as we start this week, there should be some drier weather. I still have the rain chances up to 30% Monday. There will not be as much rain throughout the day. There could finally be some sunshine as well! With that said, the temperature will be a bit higher. Highs are expected to be back in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20%. There will be even less rain around. I cannot rule out a couple stray showers, but those will be limited. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs will be near the 90 degree mark.
The rain chances will pick back up by the latter half of the week. Thursday and Friday have a 30% chance of rain. Both of these days will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms passing by in the afternoon. The rain will help keep the temperatures out of the 90s.
Next weekend, the rain chances will continue. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Therefore, it will not be a washout. Instead, the rain will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. With the little bit of rain, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s.
In the tropics, Leslie has reformed in the Atlantic. Leslie is now a tropical storm and will linger around in the open water for the next few days. Leslie may become a weak hurricane but poses no threat to the United States.
