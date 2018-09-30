Fatal vehicle crash near DeRidder

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D reports that a man from Oakdale has died and another has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1146 in Beauregard Parish around 4:00 p.m. on September 29, 2018.
State police say that a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle driven by Steven Hendricks, 29, was entering a curve while traveling east on LA-112 when his truck ran off the north side of the highway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Hendricks was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
The passenger, Jeffery Butler, was also not wearing a seat belt and was transported from the scene with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
