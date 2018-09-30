Cowboys stay unbeaten in SLC play after 17-10 win over SFA

On the ensuing kickoff, the Lumberjacks recovered an onside kick, and 11 plays later, cut the margin to 17-10 after a 41-yard field goal by Storm Ruiz. But that could’ve been more had it not been for the play of Blunt, who on a 2nd-and-16 at the McNeese 25, blasted through the line for his second quarterback sack of the night and backing up the Lumberjacks further away from the end zone.