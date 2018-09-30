Clean out the freezer with Sportsman for the Hungry

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Before the start of hunting season begins here in Southwest Louisiana, hunters are able to give back to the community.
"Dad was a big hunter and fisherman and had lots of friends that did the same," volunteer Ryan Foret said.
In 2001 Dr. John Foret began the Sportsmen for the Hungry organization. During the hunting season, John and his friends would acquire pounds and pounds of meat.
"A lot of times we would end up with more game than we could eat,” Foret said. “So it’s good to give it to someone that can use it."
That's where the non-profit organization Abraham’s Tent came in the picture.
"Ms. Pearl was very happy because she said this food will go for months,” Foret said. “Months of good stuff to put in their stews and gumbo and everything. Its good stuff."
18 years later, the tradition is still going strong.
"(I donated) several fish and all types of goodies that we had left over from last year," visitor Keith DuRousseau said.
"It’s just a good cause, they're promoting hunting and sportsman being good citizens of the community and I thought that was a good thing to do," visitor Curtis Dincent said.
Abraham’s Tent provides food for the poor and hungry in our community every day of the year. That's why Foret says it’s not just hunter’s frozen foods that are welcomed.
"We try to keep them stocked with rice, beans and other things that can go a long way," Foret said.
With protein being one of the most expensive food to purchase, it really make a difference when feeding hundreds of people a day.
"That’s what makes it full circle for us, to be able to contribute what we didn’t eat and for a cause that’s so genuine and so well deserving of it,” DuRousseau said. “It really makes a difference for us and I sure hope it makes a different for them."
The Sportsmen for the Hungry is a yearly even so it will be back next fall.
If you would like to donate to Abraham’s Tent before then, visit their website.
