McNeese takes on Stephen F. Austin

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After McNeese’s loss to Utah this past weekend, the Pokes fell one spot in both FCS polls but look to make it up against Stephen F. Austin this evening.
Saturday night will be the 38th meeting of the two teams with McNeese holding a 20-15-2 lead in the series.
“We’re going to play hard. We’re coming off a big loss,” said BJ Blunt. “There’s a lot built up in this game. We have to play hard to keep the number one spot in the Southland.”
“I think we just need to execute what we do on offense to what they do on defense we’ll be just fine,” James Tabary said. “We just have to play our game and not beat ourselves up.”
The Hole has been McNeese’s home since 1965, and since that time, the Cowboys have won 206 of their 301 home games. But, SFA has won the last two games played inside Cowboy Stadium.
“We haven’t beat SFA since 2012 at home, said head coach Lance Guidry. "The last two times they have come here, they have beat us in 2014 and 2016. We’ve beaten them at their place. So, its time to change that. We need to get a win at home this week.”
McNeese is currently sitting at number one atop the Southland Conference but the Lumberjacks will be ready to play coming off a three point win over ACU last weekend.
“We’re just trying to keep being 1-0. They are going come in and be a tough team to play against, just like every team is in the conference,” Tabary added. “We can’t take them lightly. We’re in the driver’s seat right now, but no one is looking at it like that. It’s the next game up. We just need to do our job and play our role.”
We have all the information on when and how to watch tonight’s game here as well as live updates of the game’s score:
