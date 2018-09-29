Man convicted in armed robbery at truck stop on 397

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kwalan Rubin has been convicted of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested him after an early morning armed robbery of Cash Magic Casino and Truck Stop on La. 397 on March 5, 2016.
Department Spokeswoman, Kim Myers, said, three men armed with handguns disarmed a security guard and ordered nine people inside on the ground. One man attempted to gain entry into the cashier’s office by shooting at the locked cage door. The suspect then smashed through a glass pane and demanded money from the clerk. The three men left in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.
At the scene, investigators found a Chevrolet key. Louisiana State Police where able to locate the key’s matching vehicle about a mile away. Clothing found in the car matched some of the suspect’s clothing in surveillance video.
Kwalan Rubin, 33, was arrested on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, false imprisonment, and illegal use of a weapon.
