’Gallery Promenade’ brings local artists together across Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Artists had their art put on display at close to 19 galleries across Lake Charles for this year’s Gallery Promenade Friday night.
One gallery participating, Art Associates Gallery, celebrated their 20th anniversary by showing some of the artists who have been featured over the last 20 years.
“It’s pretty incredible to think how well supported we are by the community,” Bobbi Yancey, gallery director, said when reflecting on their 20th anniversary.
“I always love coming back here, it’s homey it’s cozy, they’ve got a really great fan base, a lot of really great supporters of the arts. They always welcome me with open arms,” Lyd Walls, self-taught abstract artist, said.
Walls was the solo exhibitor last year and said she loves the way this event brings local artists together.
“Us artists here, we’re all so so supportive of each other and we all promote each other and it feels really good to be in a community of artists who aren’t competing with each other, we’re all rooting for each other, we’re all on the same team,” Walls said.
For one photographer, Brookin Alexander, Friday night was his first solo exhibit where he highlighted those who live with cystic fibrosis.
“It was a subject matter I’ve never been involved with so, being a part of it educated me about what cystic fibrosis is and what it does to the individuals who live with it. So, getting to meet some of the people who live with it and hearing their stories was really inspirational,” Alexander said.
Alexander said he’s excited about his work’s debut, but his main goal was to raise awareness about this disease.
“Everyone featured gave their best effort and when it comes to being a part of an exhibit like this, it really speaks to the heart. I hope that we bring more awareness to the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and their cause," said Alexander.
All of the proceeds from the Art Associates Gallery go back to the featured artists.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.