Galimidi’s family speaks out on her death

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - While the investigation is ongoing and Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t determined the cause of Mitzie Galimidi’s death, her family has developed a theory on what happened to her.
“The person that she was was not a strung out heroin addicted junkie," says her older sister Joanna McBroom. "She was a loving mother, wife, sister, friend. To anyone she ever met, she never turned her back on them. She just lost her battle. And that’s devastating.”
McBroom says her sister had battled drug addiction for over five years; heroin for the past two years.
“She battled it daily and she was a beautiful, beautiful woman," says McBroom. "She had three kids, 32-years-old, whole life ahead of her. She battled it, she didn’t give in, she really tried. Really hard. Addiction is real and it overtook her.”
Wednesday, a school bus driver saw the body in the tall grass on the shoulder of the road about 7:13 a.m. Authorities with both Cameron and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices are working on the investigation. On Friday Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said the State Fire Marshal’s Office believes someone tried to use gasoline to burn Galimidi’s body.
McBroom hopes other battling addiction see this and ask for help.
“Her demons were stronger than her will to overcome them," she says. “And i just want people to know there is hope. There is so much hope out there. And to not give up. Because everybody has somebody. She had a lot of somebodies. And I was her number one fan and she will be missed very much.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up in Galimidi’s honor for Almost Home, a a program that helps women in need in the community. You can click HERE to learn more.
