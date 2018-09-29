FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will stick around again on Sunday with a few showers likely

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this evening, there will be some rain in place. It should not be a washout, nor will everyone see rain. Along the I-10 corridor and south towards the coast have a better chance to see some rain. It should not be heavy rain, but enough to cause a nuisance. The clouds will also remain in place keeping the temperature cool.
After sunset, the rain chances will slowly go down. Once we lose the daytime heating, the rain around us should rain itself out. There will be a few showers after sunset, but those will be dissipating and should not last long. Then throughout the night, the rain should be done, and the temperatures will cool to the lower 70s.
Sunday may start off with a few coastal showers. Those should move further inland through the morning hours. On your way to church in the morning, I would take an umbrella with you. Then in the afternoon, there will be a few scattered showers. I have lowered the rain chances to 40% since I do not think there will be as much rain. It will be another cloudy, yet cool day with out temperatures.
Then as we start next week, there could be some drier weather. I still have the rain chances up to 30% Monday. There will not be as much rain throughout the day. There could finally be some sunshine as well! With that said, the temperature will be a bit higher. Highs are expected to be back in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20%. There will be even less rain around. I cannot rule out a couple stray showers, but those will be limited. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds.
The rain chances will pick back up by the latter half of the week. Thursday has a 30% chance of rain, while Friday goes up to 40%. Both of these days will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms passing by in the afternoon. The rain will help keep the temperatures out of the 90s.
In the tropics, Kirk has fallen apart in the Caribbean. As expected, conditions were unfavorable for any development and killed the storm. Leslie has now reformed in the Atlantic. Leslie is now a tropical storm and will linger around in the open water for the next few days. Leslie may become a weak hurricane but poses no threat to the United States.
