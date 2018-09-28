Sulphur man indicted on manslaughter charge in connection with death during fistfight

Sulphur man Kelly James Dutile was indicted on a charge of manslaughter Thursday in connection with the death of Ronald Foster, whom authorities say was killed during a fistfight on West Carlton Street in July 2018.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with a death during a fistfight on West Carlton Street in July 2018.

A grand jury returned one count of manslaughter against Kelly James Dutile, 36. Dutile is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $350,000 bond.

Dutile killed Ronald Foster, according to the indictment.

Sulphur police said at the time of Dutile’s arrest that a physical altercation led to Foster’s death.

