Sulphur man indicted on manslaughter charge in connection with death during fistfight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with a death during a fistfight on West Carlton Street in July 2018.
A grand jury returned one count of manslaughter against Kelly James Dutile, 36. Dutile is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $350,000 bond.
Dutile killed Ronald Foster, according to the indictment.
Sulphur police said at the time of Dutile’s arrest that a physical altercation led to Foster’s death.
