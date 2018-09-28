Student at Vinton Elementary suspected of having mumps

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A student at Vinton Elementary School is suspected of having mumps. The viral infection can present as flu like symptoms and can spread in similar ways.
“The safety of our students is always our number one priority and this case is no different,” Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said.
Thursday, parents received this letter informing them a student at Vinton Elementary School was suspected of having mumps. It’s a viral infection that can spread through bodily fluids and close contact.
“What it’s known for is to cause swelling of those parotid glands,” Pediatric Center Dr. Lyle Stephenson said. “And so you get the child gets a fever, those cold symptoms, all that and has that swelling in each cheek.”
Once a doctor suspects mumps it can take three to five days to confirm. If positive, testing labs alert the Centers for Disease Control, the State Health Department and the school system.
School systems are then required by law to await strict directives from the state health department.
“The day that we received the directive from the state, letters went home to parents,” Holland said. “That was very important to us to keep parents informed” Dr. Stephenson says the best way to prevent the mumps is to get vaccinated.
“We immunize against the mumps in the MMR vaccine- the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine,” Stephenson said. “Which is given at 12 months and the second dose is given around four.”
Though, getting the vaccine does not mean your child is immune from ever getting the disease.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board says they've done everything possible to make sure Vinton parents were informed.
“We actually went a step further and informed parents that may not have had students directly involved just because it was important to us to get that information out there,” Holland said.
Parents are asked to monitor their kids in the coming weeks for any of the mumps symptoms.
Those include, fever, headache, tiredness and loss of appetite. Parents and children are also asked to take preventative measures such as washing hands and avoid sharing drinks or utensils.
