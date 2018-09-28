Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: September 28, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo | September 28, 2018 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 10:06 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Jared Paul Griffin, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond: $1,000

Fredrick Reginald Johnson Jr, 33, Atlanta, GA: Possession of narcotics.

Anthony Lee Harris, 40, Riverdale, GA: Possession of narcotics.

Robert Ernest Hiner Jr, 46, Deweyville, TX: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation. Bond: $4,000

Alexander Collins Miles, 33, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, probation detainer.

John Edward Thibodeaux, 39, Vidor, TX: Cruelty to juveniles.

Scott Rousseau Poche, 50, Cameron: Simple burglary, theft.

Larry Oliver Fowkles Jr, 22, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Tiffany Nichelle Nickerson, 25, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

Jacolby Jamal Frick, 26, New Iberia: Probation violation.

Ashley Darcell Smith, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.

Donnie Glyenn Jr, 36, Lake Charles: Interstate detainer.

David Fred Smith, 25, Orange, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Trebor Deshawn Hampton, 20, Prairieville: Direct contempt of court.

Michael Scott Ray, 58, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts.

