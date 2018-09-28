Sheriff: Rain likely stopped attempted burning of body found on road in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - New details have come out today in the case of Mitzi Galimidi’s death, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Johnson the State Fire Marshal’s Office says, someone poured gasoline on Galimidi and attempted to burn her body. Johnson says the rain likely prevented the attempted burning and there were only minimal burns.
Johnson suspects someone was trying to destroy evidence but the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office still has not been able to determine a cause of death.
Galimidi’s body was found Wednesday morning on Sweetlake Camp Road in Cameron Parish. While there were no obvious signs of trauma this case is still being investigated as a homicide.
Johnson asked anyone with information to contact the Cameron Sheriff’s Office at 337-775-5111.
