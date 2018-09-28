Lake Charles man arrested on child pornography charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for possessing over 40 images of child pornography, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew D. Hamilton, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant to seize his cell phone as the result of an ongoing investigation.
After investigators examined the cell phone they discovered multiple pornographic images involving children, said Myers.
Hamilton was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 44 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was set at $10,000.
