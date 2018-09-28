Kidnap survivor talks about continued fear from traumatic crime

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Dramatic testimony from a woman who survived a kidnapping this morning in state court-- where the man who did it is sentenced to 25 years in prison...
He's only 25 years old, but when jovante owens gets out of prison he'll be close to fifty-- after pleading guilty to two counts of kidnapping, home invasion and robbery.
Surveillance photos show him using the woman's credit card to withdraw money at ATMs...
But Megan Koetter says the pain and suffering continues from the trauma of what she and her then three-year-old son went through from being kidnapped.
He did punch me in the face. That's not something that sticks out in my mind. The emotional pain that he put me through for a year and a half is going to stick with me forever. I don't sleep. I have very, very vivid flashbacks every day when I lay in my bed about what happened.
She says the effects on her son, now four, break her heart.
"He questions me and asks if the bad man's coming back for him. He asks if he's in jail and if he's getting out of jail.
She says they don't go out after dark unless there's an adult with them. Her father, tom Robertson, says it's been a horrible ordeal for her daughter and grandson.
"She's afraid to be alone, go home by herself and the grandson-- one minute he wants to go home. The next minute he's scared of going home."
DA John DeRosier says if Owens does commit another crime once released he'll probably be treated as a habitual offender and sentenced to life.
"He's going to have to serve 85% of a 25-year sentence, so he's going to be in prison for over 20 years for what he did. Hopefully, when he finishes that time he will be a different person and understand he's not going to be able to get away with this, and realize this is not acceptable behavior, particularly in Calcasieu Parish.
Megan says she and her son struggle daily but hopes owens' sentencing is the beginning of healing.
"From today going forward it's all about getting better. It's all about doing what we got to do to get our lives back together," said Koetter.
Owens also pleaded guilty to other charges including three burglaries and several less serious charges were dismissedThe public defender declined to be interviewed.
Once Owens gets out of prison he will be on probation for several years.
