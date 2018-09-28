Karam’s Lofts opens in Berdon-Campbell Building in downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Many wondered what would become of the Berdon-Campbell building in downtown Lake Charles. The historic building, on the national registry, remained empty for decades.
But on Thursday night, the building had it’s grand reopening as Karam’s Lofts.
In the 1930s, the building was a furniture store. However, in the 1940s, the building had some type of affiliation with the then Muller’s Department store. Over time, there were various owners and in 2014 Jerome Karam purchased it. By then, 619 Ryan Street was just a deteriorating building for lease, but Karam saw potential. Four years later, that dream has become a reality.
“It’s certainly taken us longer than what we expected or dreamed," says Karam. "We had multiple delays with design, we had multiple delays through utilities, we had multiple delays through the labor market. It’s absolutely been a struggle, but after seeing it today, we are thrilled and we feel it’s been worth the wait.”
Originally from Southwest Louisiana, Karam says he and his wife Leslie now live in Houston renovating historic buildings in that area. They say this is the first time they have done so back at home in Louisiana.
There are 11 lofts in the building, with a few signed leases already. There are one bedroom to three bedroom options, with prices starting at $1,500 and go up to $2,000. The loft comes with a one covered parking spot, a washer and dryer, brand new appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and a gym.
