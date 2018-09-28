Jennings man arrested for armed robbery

Cory Wayne Lejeune
By Tresia Bowles | September 28, 2018 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 10:14 AM

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly committing armed robbery, according to a Facebook post by the Jennings Police Department.

Officers received a call regarding an armed robbery at EZ Mart on September 28 around 12:30 a.m., according to JPD. Officers were informed that Cory Wayne Lejeune walked in, brandished a black handgun, and demanded money. Lejeune took approximately $120 and left on foot.

JPD says when officers located Lejeune, they found that he didn’t match the witnesses’ description, so they let him go. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers realized Lejeune was the suspect.

Officers located a black air soft gun, a bandanna, $122 in cash, sunglasses, and gloves at a nearby church, JPD says. Lejeune later admitted to placing the items at the church. He was also found to have outstanding warrants.

Lejeune is charged with armed robbery and outstanding warrants.

