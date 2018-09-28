Iowa teen accused of killing calf

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - A Jefferson Davis Parish teen is accused of shooting and killing a calf in Iowa, according to Veronica Mosgrove with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
LDAF and the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Department received information on the deceased calf from an anonymous tip.
The 14-year-old is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated cruelty to animals.
LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “I urge anyone with information regarding crimes involving livestock and farm related crimes to contact their local law enforcement officers and/or the LDAF Livestock Crimestoppers Hotline.” The LDAF Livestock Crimestoppers number is 800-558-9741
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.