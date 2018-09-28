I-10 bridge maintenance to start in October

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - DOTD says that upcoming maintenance work on the I-10 bridge between Westlake and Lake Charles will begin on October 8, 2018 and will continue through November 5, 2018.
Maintenance on the bridge will cause alternating lane closures during this time.
“It’s unfortunate these closures have to occur, and we understand the impact this inconvenience will have,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “However, as our infrastructure across the state ages, these types of unscheduled maintenance efforts will occur more frequently as we try to maintain safe and reliable travel. We are making an effort to ensure I-10 repair work will not be needed during the I-210 repair project.”
DOTD says motorists are advised to use I-210 as a detour route during full closures.
