2 gas stations in Cameron targeted by credit card skimmers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A recent case of identity theft in Cameron parish has prompted officials there to put residents on high alert when paying for gas at the pump.
It’s something we’ve all been warned about but a recent case of crime at a couple of gas stations in Johnson’s Bayou has sparked yet another warning for those who like to pay at the pump.
Sheriff Ron Johnson says this isn’t the first case of identity theft he’s seen but it is the first case of skimming in the parish.
“The credit card skimmer that we have was behind the door of the gas pump so someone was able to open that door of the gas pump with the proper tool and they were able to take that credit card skimmer and plug it in," said Johnson.
The incident happened at two gas stations located in the Johnson’s Bayou area; Bayou Convenience store and Bayaks Country Store.
Johnson says detectives have yet to find who’s behind the skimming but stresses for businesses to check their pumps regularly.
“We just come outside and walk around them and make sure everything looks the way it’s supposed to be," said Austin Malone-clerk at Gaspards Convenience store.
In this instance, sheriff Johnson says there were internal skimmers found as well as external skimmers.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury is notifying residents through social media on how to detect these skimmers and how they can protect themselves from becoming a victim of identity theft.
