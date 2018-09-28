FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances a little lower through Saturday

Look for clouds to remain in place most of the day with temperatures warming up through the 70s through morning hours as sun will be limited although the return of rain will be limited to coastal areas this morning with only a few afternoon storms expected today as the front remain to the south of the area. Afternoon storm chances return at 40% mainly from a time period of between 3 and 6 p.m. This means that a few storms could exist for the start of the high school games this evening but the weather should quickly improve through the game with temperatures in the 70s.