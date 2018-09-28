FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances a little lower through Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the arrival of a front through the area, winds have shifted northeasterly and a very slight reduction in humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s across parts of the area, meanwhile temperatures along the I-10 corridor will remain in the lower 70s through sunrise. Patchy areas of fog will also be possible in the coolest locations but rain will not be an issue for the morning commute.
Look for clouds to remain in place most of the day with temperatures warming up through the 70s through morning hours as sun will be limited although the return of rain will be limited to coastal areas this morning with only a few afternoon storms expected today as the front remain to the south of the area. Afternoon storm chances return at 40% mainly from a time period of between 3 and 6 p.m. This means that a few storms could exist for the start of the high school games this evening but the weather should quickly improve through the game with temperatures in the 70s.
The front and associated moisture from the Gulf will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday but it is not looking like a total washout tomorrow. In fact, our computer guidance shows plenty of breaks with in showers with mainly a few afternoon storms tomorrow. Rain chances will be lower by game time tomorrow as the Pokes kick off at 6:00 p.m. but if you plan to tailgate you may want to prepare for the possibility of a few storms earlier in the day.
Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days as the stalled front to our south dissipates, sending a surge of tropical moisture back up over the area which will likely result in a few more scattered showers and storms developing through the day. Rain chances Sunday are up to 60%. By early next week a ridge of high pressure strengthens aloft and will help limit storms to nothing more than one or two each afternoon most everyday next week.
The same ridge of high pressure will limit rain chances next week will also mean above normal temperatures with average daily highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees to kick off the month of October with no signs off any fall temperatures over the next several days.
The tropics are again quieting down with Kirk expected to quickly weaken in the eastern Caribbean as strong westerly wind shear rips the storm apart and should be completely gone by Sunday or Monday with no threat to the Gulf of Mexico expected. No additional tropical development is expected over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
