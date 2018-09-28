FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited rain chances through the weekend with more cloudy conditions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is another cloudy, dreary, and muggy day. There will not be much sunshine as the clouds should remain in place all day long. That’s the bad news. The good news is that the rain chances will be lower today. I have only a 30% chance for a few small showers this afternoon. The clouds and rain will result in lower temperatures.
More good news is for Friday Night Football. With the low rain chances, I do not expect any rain delays or bad weather for kickoff this evening. It will be warm and humid, but it should not be hot. It will remain cloudy, so the clouds may look intimidating as you head to the game. I still think you will be fine without an umbrella.
Overnight, it will still be cloudy. So, these clouds will not be going anywhere. The temperature should cool down to the lower 70s. I do not expect any rain overnight. There should be some showers over the gulf, but those should remain offshore.
Over the weekend, the rain chances will be lower on Saturday, but remain high on Sunday. On Saturday, I have lowered the rain chances to 40%. This will be more of the scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday has a better chance for a few more showers, which is why I left the rain chances at 60%. However, the rain chance could still go down for Sunday. Therefore, I wouldn’t cancel any plans.
As we start next week, there could be some drier weather. I still have the rain chances up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. These showers will be more isolated and not everyone will see rain. There could be a few times during the day when we have more sunshine as well.
This will continue into the middle of next week with more limited rain chances on Wednesday. Thursday, however, will go back to having more rain. I am keeping a 40% chance of rain that could possibly go up to 60% as we get closer.
The temperature will be in check for a couple days as long as these clouds continue to stick around. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s through the weekend. Then by next week when the rain chances will be more limited, the temperature should warm up to the upper 80s. I do not anticipate any days next week where the temperature reaches the 90s.
In the tropics, tropical storm Kirk has reformed. Kirk is in the Caribbean as is already falling apart. Kirk should not last much longer. Post-tropical storm Leslie has also dissipated but should reform in the next day or so. Neither storm has any threat to the United States.
