‘Fashion Gives Back’ show provides support for NICU families

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show with a deeper meaning, the “Fashion Gives Back” show on Thursday night gave all of its proceeds to an organization called Hand To Hold.
The organization’s goal is to provide resources and support to families who have babies in the NICU, or have lost children. Jennifer Hayhurst lent a helping hand to “Fashion Gives Back”, because this show meant more than just style to her.
“My daughter, Evie Jean, was born in 2015 weighing only a pound and 13 ounces. I was only 25 weeks pregnant and Evie spent 130 days in the NICU, many, many of those days she was clinging to her life,” Hayhurst said.
Hayhurst said after having Evie, she switched gears and became the Director of Development for Hand To Hold.
“The heartbreak that that brought to me, made me want to work for Hand to Hold, so I can help other families get through these situations and put the pieces back together and be able to move forward,” Hayhurst said. Through this position, Hayhurst met owner of Mimosa Boutique, and founder of “Fashion Gives Back”, Lauren Monroe.
Monroe also felt it in her heart she needed to help open up a dialogue about the challenges new parents may face.
“I thought a fashion show was the best way to do it and I really wanted to raise awareness and get the conversation started with families who have struggles. It’s not always the perfect little dream you think you’re going to have when you want to build a family," said Monroe.
This is the show’s fourth year and since it’s conception, “Fashion Gives Back” has helped thousands of families in the Lake area get the support they need.
Monroe said their goal this year was to raise $50,000, which she said they’ll reach thanks to those who came out to support.
