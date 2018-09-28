CPSO: Texas man arrested for allegedly striking juvenile in face

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Texas man for allegedly striking a minor female in the face multiple time, according to Kim Myers with CPSO.
John E. Thibodeaux, 39, of Vidor Texas was arrested on Sept. 27 on one count of cruelty to a juvenile. CPSO began investigating the case after receiving a complaint about a juvenile female with bruises and lacerations on her face, says Myers. The girl told detectives that Thibodeaux struck her in the face multiple times, causing the injuries.
When interviewed by detectives, Thibodeaux confirmed he has hit the girl in the face on multiple occasions as a form of discipline.
Thibodeaux was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one charge of cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is set at $10,000. Det. Sgt. Ben Hare is the lead investigator.
