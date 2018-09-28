CPSO Dive Team recovers body of woman who jumped off 210 bridge

Debra Kay Hughes body was recovered on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
September 28, 2018 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:56 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered the body of a woman who jumped off the I-210 bridge Tuesday, authorities announced.

The body of 58-year-old Monroe woman Debra Kay Hughes was recovered on the south side of the I-210 bridge today around 3 p.m. today, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers.

The Sheriff’s Office began searching for Hughes after her Volkswagen Tiguan was found stopped on top of the bridge around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Family members said they last spoke to Hughes on the evening of Sept. 25.

Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator.

