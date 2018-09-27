Woman pleads guilty to allowing boyfriend to molest daughter

MARION, IN (RNN) – A mother admitted in court on Tuesday she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, who became pregnant at age 10.
The Indiana woman agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to charges of neglect, aiding child molesting and assisting a criminal.
The woman admitted she knew her boyfriend, Nicholas Thrash, age 34, was molesting her daughter, but did not report it and allowed the man to continue living with them.
Thrash was convicted on 10 counts of child molesting and sentenced to 160 years in prison.
The girl’s mother allegedly discovered her daughter’s pregnancy when the girl was trying on dresses for a school dance. The mom instructed her daughter to say a classmate impregnated her, the Associated Press reports.
At age 11, the girl gave birth in September 2017 to a baby boy.
News outlets are not identifying the mother to protect the identity of the victim.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.