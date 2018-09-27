WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing

Click HERE to watch the Senate hearing live.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers will testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her claim that the Supreme Court nominee sexually attacked her when both were teenagers.
The committee of 11 Republicans, all men, and 10 Democrats will hear from Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge who has long been eyed for the Supreme Court, and Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who accuses him of attempting to rape her when they were teens.
