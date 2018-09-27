Two suspects arrested on attempted murder charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Lake Charles Police report that two suspects were arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder on September 25, 2018.
The charges are in reference to a home invasion and shooting that police responded to on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:30 a.m. at the 3500 bock of McKinley Street.
Upon arrival officers learned of two victims who had been shot and were brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Department Spokesman, Lt. Richard Harrell, says further investigation revealed that the two suspects were armed with handguns when they forced their way into the residence.
Police say that when the victims resisted the robbery they were both shot by the suspects.
Detectives learned that the suspects, Deonta Wheeler and Russell Gordon, were responsible for the robbery and shooting on September 25, 2018.
Detective Sergeant John Russell prepared and submitted warrants to Judge Davis who signed both warrants for attempted first degree murder with bonds of $750,000 for each suspect.
Members of the LCPD SWAT team then located and arrested Wheeler within minutes of securing the warrant.
Gordon was located and arrested in Tarrant County, Texas later that same day and is currently awaiting extradition.
Police say that further arrests in this case may be forthcoming.
