Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
Almost to the halfway point and we finally see a big change in the rankings. A pair of surprise teams make the cut this time around.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week four of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS
2018 record: 2-2
Week four Ranking: No. 1
The Greyhounds remain on top despite a pair of losses (the Rayne win was forfeited due to an ineligible player). Welsh has shown to be an explosive offense in the running game this year and a solid defensive team. That was evident in the Hounds' 57-0 win over Avoyelles. Welsh held the Mustangs under 100 yards of offense and rushed for over 250 yards with a few Hounds handling the carries. The scary part about this team is many of the offensive threats are still adjusting to their new roles and they may be better come week 10.
2. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2018 record: 4-0
Week four Ranking: No. 2
Barbe beat Lafayette by 21 and if not for turnovers, it could have been worse. Quarterback Luke Richard wasn't as sharp as he would have liked to been and it allowed the Lions to hang around (at least until halftime). The Bucs offense was still clicking as Richard threw for 188 yards, ran for 62 and scored twice. Zene Chretien and Dylan Lewis meanwhile each eclipsed 100 yards and the duo totaled four touchdowns. The real test for the Bucs is Friday as Barbe hosts Acadiana, the LSWA's number five team in Class 5A.
3. JENNINGS BULLDOGS
2018 record: 2-2
Week four Ranking: No. 3
The Bulldogs looked to have found their mojo. Since their 0-2 start vs. Church Point (4-0) and Eunice (4-0), Jennings has rebounded with a pair of tough wins. The Dogs now get the chance to prove how real they are with games against Washington-Marion and Welsh. The once concerning factor with the Dogs has continued to be the team's slow starts. In every game except DeRidder, the Dogs have allowed their opponent to not only grab the lead but hold on to it at length. Iowa led 20-7 last week before Jennings scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win. Despite the team's issues, I still believe their best is better than most others.
4. IOTA BULLDOGS
2018 record: 4-0
Week four Ranking: No. 5
Our other 3A Bulldogs are back up to four after a 49-12 dismantling of district foe Northwest. The Raiders handed the Dogs their first loss a season ago, but this Iota team is better than its 2017 self. Coach Josh Andrus has wanted to see his team start fast and they did that in a big way, jumping out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Running backs Kollin Guillory (208 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Luke Doucet (165 yards, 2 touchdowns) paved the way to a big offensive performance. Quarterback Trae Rambin also found Micah Renfro for a pair of scores. Like Lake Arthur coach Mark Deshotel told me, "They're a complete team."
5. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2018 record: 4-0
Week four Ranking: No. 6
The Wampus Cats continued to impress, picking up a W over undefeated Class 5A Pineville. Defensively, the Rebels showed the previously stout defense could be moved, however, the Leesville offense continued to shine led by quarterback Jacob Mount. In easily his best game, Mount threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore continues to improve and that's dangerous for the district and Class 4A. Running back D'ante Gallashaw (180 yards) and Duwon Tolbert (139 yards, 1 touchdown) each had big games as well.
6. LC COLLEGE PREP TRAILBLAZERS
2018 record: 4-0
Week four Ranking: NR
After coming in as my ' Top surprise team' for 2018, the Blazers have proved me right thus far as LCCP is off to a 4-0 start (already surpassing last year's win total). In the team's first district game vs. Westlake, LCCP totaled 242 rush yards for 11.5 yards(!) per carry. The speedy D'Marcus Miller (93 yards, 1 touchdown) and the bruising Orenthal Lewis (86 yards, 2 touchdowns) have proved to be the lightning and thunder this team has been searching for. Quarterback Dillon Simon has been efficient through the air as well, completing 62% of his passes for eight touchdowns. I am not sure how elite this team is yet, but with that brutal four-game stretch to close the season, we'll know soon enough.
7. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2018 record: 4-0
Week four Ranking: NR
The Broncos were also listed as one of my surprise teams and I once again will pat myself on the back. Sam Houston and coach Chad Paulk has proven to use the team's Class 3A transfers Gerron Duhon (Washington-Marion), Tavyen Grice (Washington-Marion) and Michael Harlow (Westlake) effectively thus far. Duhon is the area's most explosive athlete and he showed out vs. Sulphur, totaling over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Grice also caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Harlow is the team's punter and linebacker (11 tackles). The offense also has seen quarterback Kyle Bartley step up, as he's proven to be every bit of the QB the team thought he could be. Defense may be the team's sole question mark, although they're playing better of late.
Next three up: Basile Bearcats (2-2), Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-2), Rosepine Eagles (4-0)
The Tarpons picked up their first win since 2016 on the same night the Cleveland Browns did. Despite an early 14-3 hole, South Cameron rallied back to beat Hamilton Christian, 41-26. Quarterback Brayden Richard was effective through the air and on the ground totaling 147 yards and four touchdowns. Tarpon wide receiver Kyler Little caught three of those touchdowns and totaled 110 yards. Little also came up with an interception, while Jayden Falgoust returned a fumble for a touchdown.
