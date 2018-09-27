Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2018 record: 2-2

Week four Ranking: No. 1

The Greyhounds remain on top despite a pair of losses (the Rayne win was forfeited due to an ineligible player). Welsh has shown to be an explosive offense in the running game this year and a solid defensive team. That was evident in the Hounds' 57-0 win over Avoyelles. Welsh held the Mustangs under 100 yards of offense and rushed for over 250 yards with a few Hounds handling the carries. The scary part about this team is many of the offensive threats are still adjusting to their new roles and they may be better come week 10.



2. BARBE BUCCANEERS

2018 record: 4-0

Week four Ranking: No. 2

Barbe beat Lafayette by 21 and if not for turnovers, it could have been worse. Quarterback Luke Richard wasn't as sharp as he would have liked to been and it allowed the Lions to hang around (at least until halftime). The Bucs offense was still clicking as Richard threw for 188 yards, ran for 62 and scored twice. Zene Chretien and Dylan Lewis meanwhile each eclipsed 100 yards and the duo totaled four touchdowns. The real test for the Bucs is Friday as Barbe hosts Acadiana, the LSWA's number five team in Class 5A.



3. JENNINGS BULLDOGS

2018 record: 2-2

Week four Ranking: No. 3

The Bulldogs looked to have found their mojo. Since their 0-2 start vs. Church Point (4-0) and Eunice (4-0), Jennings has rebounded with a pair of tough wins. The Dogs now get the chance to prove how real they are with games against Washington-Marion and Welsh. The once concerning factor with the Dogs has continued to be the team's slow starts. In every game except DeRidder, the Dogs have allowed their opponent to not only grab the lead but hold on to it at length. Iowa led 20-7 last week before Jennings scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win. Despite the team's issues, I still believe their best is better than most others.



4. IOTA BULLDOGS

2018 record: 4-0

Week four Ranking: No. 5

Our other 3A Bulldogs are back up to four after a 49-12 dismantling of district foe Northwest. The Raiders handed the Dogs their first loss a season ago, but this Iota team is better than its 2017 self. Coach Josh Andrus has wanted to see his team start fast and they did that in a big way, jumping out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Running backs Kollin Guillory (208 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Luke Doucet (165 yards, 2 touchdowns) paved the way to a big offensive performance. Quarterback Trae Rambin also found Micah Renfro for a pair of scores. Like Lake Arthur coach Mark Deshotel told me, "They're a complete team."



5. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2018 record: 4-0

Week four Ranking: No. 6

The Wampus Cats continued to impress, picking up a W over undefeated Class 5A Pineville. Defensively, the Rebels showed the previously stout defense could be moved, however, the Leesville offense continued to shine led by quarterback Jacob Mount. In easily his best game, Mount threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore continues to improve and that's dangerous for the district and Class 4A. Running back D'ante Gallashaw (180 yards) and Duwon Tolbert (139 yards, 1 touchdown) each had big games as well.



6. LC COLLEGE PREP TRAILBLAZERS

2018 record: 4-0

Week four Ranking: NR

After coming in as my ' Top surprise team' for 2018, the Blazers have proved me right thus far as LCCP is off to a 4-0 start (already surpassing last year's win total). In the team's first district game vs. Westlake, LCCP totaled 242 rush yards for 11.5 yards(!) per carry. The speedy D'Marcus Miller (93 yards, 1 touchdown) and the bruising Orenthal Lewis (86 yards, 2 touchdowns) have proved to be the lightning and thunder this team has been searching for. Quarterback Dillon Simon has been efficient through the air as well, completing 62% of his passes for eight touchdowns. I am not sure how elite this team is yet, but with that brutal four-game stretch to close the season, we'll know soon enough.



7. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS

2018 record: 4-0

Week four Ranking: NR