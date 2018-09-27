TDL WEEK 5: High school football scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Both Washington-Marion and Jennings will be looking for a third straight win when the two schools meet at Washington-Marion Friday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.
Both teams started the season 0-2 before winning their last two games.
Jennings (2-2, 1-0) came from two touchdowns behind in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa 23-20 last week in its District 4-3A opener.
Washington-Marion (2-2) will be opening district. The Charging Indians have put up 50-plus points in their last two games, beating Ville Platte 58-8 and Beau Chene 54-0.
