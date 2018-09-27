Oakdale man arrested on rape charges

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department has reported that Beaux C. Callahan, 33, has been arrested at his residence on Sept. 27, 2018.
The charge is in response to a December 11, 2017 report from a victim who stated that she was sexually assaulted from the time she was 5 years-old until she was 11 years-old.
After an investigation and a followup investigation by the Sheriff’s Office the case was turned over to the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office and presented to the Allen Parish Grand Jury on September 26, 2018.
The Grand Jury indicted Callahan on a charge of First Degree Rape of a victim under 13 years of age and issued a warrant for this arrest.
Callahan has been booked into the Allen Parish Jail and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.