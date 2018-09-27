Moss Bluff native and Oriole infielder Jace Peterson records first MLB strikeout

BOSTON, MA (KPLC) - It’s been a tough season for the Baltimore Orioles and Moss Bluff native Jace Peterson. The franchise has posted a franchise-record 112 losses so far and Peterson has hit for a .204 average.
But Wednesday in a game vs. the Boston Red Sox, the McNeese and Hamilton Christian alum did something he hadn’t since his time in Lake Charles- he pitched. Even with an expanded September roster, Peterson was asked to take the mound against the Boston Red Sox in a game that had gotten away from Baltimore. Peterson made his first career appearance in the eighth inning in the 19-3 loss.
The infielder showed why manager Buck Showalter asked him to pull double-duty, reaching speeds of 90-93 mph. He also recorded a strikeout.
Peterson would last a full inning as he allowed four runs on six hits.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while. He knew he was the guy," Showalter said. "That’s Jace. He’s a pro. I know he’s frustrated he wasn’t able to get them out.”
