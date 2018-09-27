McNeese State University debuts Zyde-Pokes band

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University has unveiled a new band in their performing arts program.
The Zyde-Pokes are a group of five McNeese students that play zydeco music looking to preserve the rich culture of Southwest Louisiana.
Accordionist, Kaleb LeDay, is a freshman at McNeese and says he started playing zydeco music because it runs in his family, and he keeps playing to keep the tradition alive.
“(I’m a) fourth generation musician," LeDay said. "My great-grandfather played guitar, my uncles and aunts they sing and play music. We have to keep the tradition going because if I don’t keep it going, it’s going to eventually die off.”
Dr. Lonny Benoit recruited the five musicians to start the band and says it was all for the longevity of the genre.
“As long as we want to preserve our culture, we have to get younger people involved, and this is a great way to get a collection of younger people involved in the art form," said Benoit.
The Zyde-Pokes are performing tomorrow night from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Calcasieu Marine Band Courtyard.
