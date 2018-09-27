Light of Hope ceremony honors local mentors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Having the guiding hand of a mentor can go a long way, especially for young people in Lake Charles.
In an effort to recognize those relationships, the mayor’s office teamed up with the Family & Youth Agency Thursday to honor those individuals who have made a commitment to advocate for the well-being of children and youth in southwest Louisiana.
In it’s inaugural year, the Mayor’s Mentorship awards honored one adult and one youth for their dedication. Nominations were held and those two winners were recognized at the Light of Hope awards ceremony hosted by the Family & Youth Agency.
Mentorship has been a life passion for recipient Anita Barker who started the Girlie Girls Mentoring Program back in 2013.
It’s that work that has now garnered her and teens like Darrin Nixon the first Mayor’s Mentorship awards.
“Mentoring is truly my passion, it’s a lot of hard work and dedication but seeing the smiles on the girls faces makes it worth it," said recipient, Anita Barker.
“I saw a lot of unfortunate kids who just needed some guidance and I started to teach them different aspects of life that could take them further in life just based on the things that I knew,” said recipient, Darrin Nixon.
Their efforts were recognized among dozens in the community.
Through the Girlie Girls Mentoring program, Barker is able to offer a safe haven for young girls who may be uncomfortable talking about certain topics.
“There are so many girls out there that suffer with low self-esteem, bullying and and we touch on a lot of those topics; bullying, abstinence, teen pregnancy and these are just a few of the things that we do to make a difference in our female youth," said Barker.
Through sponsorship from First Federal Bank of Louisiana, the Girlie Girls program will have a $500 donation made to the nonprofit of their choice and the Darrin Nixon received a $500 scholarship.
The family and youth agency has celebrated individuals in this field of work for the past 15 years.
Vice-president of Family & Youth, David Duplechian says with the constant growth they’re seeing in the area, it’s pivotal to have programs offered for those less fortunate.
“It’s unfortunate that we do what we do but it’s good that we’re there to do it because there are kids and families out there that are abused, neglected and at risk of coming into the system,” said Duplechian.
“We have been able to honor casa volunteers, members of our children’s advocacy team as well as people in the community that just do outstanding things for children everyday.”
Family and Youth also honored three individuals with the Light of Hope award for their commitment in support of mentoring activities in our community.
- Bonnie Vaughan
- Britni Tommasi
- Karin Hankin
