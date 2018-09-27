LEGAL CORNER: I gave power of attorney to a friend and he emptied my accounts, what can I do?

QUESTION: Our child custody papers were signed in Lafourche Parish, by a Lafourche Parish Judge, about four years ago. The Lafourche Parish judge gave me sole custody, but he allowed my child’s father to have one weekend a month visitation. The visitation is not working out and I want to try to change the papers to say that he only gets supervised visitation. My child and I have been living in Calcasieu Parish for the past three years. Can I get this done in Calcasieu, or do I have to go back to Lafourche?