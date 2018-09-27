LEGAL CORNER: I gave power of attorney to a friend and he emptied my accounts, what can I do?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
QUESTION: Our child custody papers were signed in Lafourche Parish, by a Lafourche Parish Judge, about four years ago. The Lafourche Parish judge gave me sole custody, but he allowed my child’s father to have one weekend a month visitation. The visitation is not working out and I want to try to change the papers to say that he only gets supervised visitation. My child and I have been living in Calcasieu Parish for the past three years. Can I get this done in Calcasieu, or do I have to go back to Lafourche?
ANSWER: A quick answer to this question is that either parish may likely be a place of proper venue. The parent may bring an action to modify custody in the parish where the last custody ordered was rendered which was in Lafourche Parish or in the parish where the person awarded custody is domiciled which is Calcasieu Parish.
Code of Civil Procedures:
B. A proceeding for change of custody may be brought in the parish where the person awarded custody is domiciled or in the parish where the custody decree was rendered. If the person awarded custody is no longer domiciled in the state, the proceeding for change of custody may be brought in the parish where the person seeking a change of custody is domiciled or in the parish where the custody decree was rendered.
QUESTION: My landlord will not fix my air conditioner. I have asked several times. He keeps saying that he is going to fix it, but he never does. I have a sick child. I don’t want to move or be evicted, but I want need the AC to work. What can I do?
ANSWER: I would make a request in writing to the landlord to fix the air conditioner. I would give him a reasonable amount of time to repair the A.C. If landlord fails to do so, you may repair or have someone repair it at a reasonable cost. You may reduce the amount of rent for the extent you paid in repairing the A.C. or demand reimbursement. You may want to hire an attorney.
Art. 2691. Lessor's obligation for repairs
During the lease, the lessor is bound to make all repairs that become necessary to maintain the thing in a condition suitable for the purpose for which it was leased, except those for which the lessee is responsible.
Art. 2694. Lessee's right to make repairs
If the lessor fails to perform his obligation to make necessary repairs within a reasonable time after demand by the lessee, the lessee may cause them to be made. The lessee may demand immediate reimbursement of the amount expended for the repair or apply that amount to the payment of rent, but only to the extent that the repair was necessary and the expended amount was reasonable.
QUESTION: I gave power of attorney to a friend of mine. I have just now learned that he cleaned out my bank account and has moved away. What can I do?
ANSWER: The short answer is to sue the agent for breaching his fiduciary duty and hope you can recover the money. Generally, an agent has a fiduciary duty to the principal and he must fulfill his fiduciary duties as would a prudent agent would under like circumstances. Unless he took the money for a good reason that benefited the Principal, the Agent is likely liable for every cent that he took from the principal. The Agent may also be exposed to criminal charges.
Art. 2998. Contracting with one’s self
A mandatary who represents the principal as the other contracting party may not contract with himself unless he is authorized by the principal, or, in making such contract, he is merely fulfilling a duty to the principal.
Art. 3001. Mandatary's duty of performance; standard of care
The mandatary is bound to fulfill with prudence and diligence the mandate he has accepted. He is responsible to the principal for the loss that the principal sustains as a result of the mandatary's failure to perform.
Art. 3008. Liability for acts beyond authority; ratification
If the mandatary exceeds his authority, he is answerable to the principal for resulting loss that the principal sustains.
The principal is not answerable to the mandatary for loss that the mandatary sustains because of acts that exceed his authority unless the principal ratifies those acts.
