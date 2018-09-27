Identity released of body found in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The body of a young woman was found Wednesday morning in Cameron Parish along Sweetlake Camp Road.
She has been identified as Mitzie B. Galimidi, 32 years old of Lake Charles. Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said there are no obvious signs of trauma, but investigators are treating the death as a homicide.
Johnson says there is no word yet where or by whom she was last seen and it is unclear, at this point, where Galimidi died.
The body was taken to the Calcasieu Forensic Facility to determine the cause of death. Johnson says it is believed the body was on Sweetlake Camp Road less than 24 hours.
Johnson asked anyone with information to contact the Cameron Sheriff’s Office at 337-775-5111.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.