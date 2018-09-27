I-210 accident near Nelson road, off ramp

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LCPD is working to clear an accident near I-210 westbound and Nelson Road, off ramp, according to Lt. Richard Harrell with Lake Charles Police.
No injuries have been reported, according to Harrell. Police are working to clear this accident.
Prior to this accident, Harrell says there were two more accidents on I-210. Both have been cleared.
The Waze app showed one near Holly Hill Road and another near the West College Street Split.
