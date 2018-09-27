HOMETOWN HERO: Westlake has a new scouting center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake landmark that had become an eyesore for many is now a symbol of pride for the city.
Built in the 1980s, the old Troop 86 Scout Hut on John Stine Road had become run down over the years. Former troop member Jeff Hunsicker took notice.
"I was always dedicated to Scouting and I saw where the Scout Hut was in dire need of repairs," said Hunsicker. "I also knew it was becoming an eyesore for Westlake and something had to be done."
Help came from people in the community; individuals, businesses and now, over $70,000 later, Westlake has a new Scouting Center, named posthumously after longtime scoutmasters Leonard Myers and Kenneth Eastman.
"Those are two pioneers of Scouting that were from Westlake that dedicated their lives to Scouting," said Hunsicker. "Both of them contributed enormous amounts of money and time."
The newly renovated facility will house almost 200 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
"It allows the families to come together," said volunteer Terri Cloyd. "We have enough space for parent involvement and that's really important for our Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts."
"This is like, above and beyond," said volunteer Steve Weir. "A lot of them spend time in school gyms. They don't have. Where we can go camp out in the backyard on weekends. We just do it right here."
Volunteers say the Myers Eastman Scouting Center may eventually become a working Scout museum.
An open house for the newly renovated Scout Center will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until at 1201 John Stine Rd.
