FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain in check with more cloud and rainy conditions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There were a few morning showers today. Most of the rain has come to an end. However, we are not done with the rain. There will be a few more showers this afternoon. I do not expect a washout but there will be scattered showers along with a few storms. Also, the clouds will remain in place for most of the day keeping the temperature from warming up today. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.