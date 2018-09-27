FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain in check with more cloud and rainy conditions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There were a few morning showers today. Most of the rain has come to an end. However, we are not done with the rain. There will be a few more showers this afternoon. I do not expect a washout but there will be scattered showers along with a few storms. Also, the clouds will remain in place for most of the day keeping the temperature from warming up today. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.
Through this evening, the rain chances will go back down. With the sun setting earlier now, a few showers could linger beyond sunset for a while. Those showers will not last long after sunset. Then the rain should be done for the night. The temperatures were already cooler today, so they should not be too warm this evening.
Overnight, I do not expect any rain. I am keeping a 10% chance for along the coast while everyone else should remain dry. It will also be mostly cloudy with minimum breaks in those clouds. The temperature should once again cool down to the lower to mid 70s.
Friday will have rain chances stay 60%. So, there will still be plenty of scattered showers and storms around. As you might expect, there will be heavy rainfall at times. This rain, at the very least, will help keep temperatures a little cooler. All the rain will come to an end around sunset.
Over the weekend, the rain chances will remain high. I have a 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon, but there could be a few morning showers as well. It should not be a washout. I think there will be a few breaks in the rain at times. It’s too early to cancel any outdoor plans, but I would have a backup plan just in case.
There are some indications of some drier weather early next week. I still have the rain chances up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. These showers will be more isolated and not everyone will see rain. There could be a few times during the day when we have more sunshine as well.
With all of the rain we have seen over the last week or so, our total rainfall is no longer in a deficit. Instead, we are back to having a surplus of total rainfall so far this year. At one point, we were over two and a half inches in deficit. That means we have seen a lot of rain lately. Now, we are waiting for the sunshine to return.
In the tropics, tropical storm Kirk has reformed. Kirk is in the mid-Atlantic and is heading to the west towards the Lesser Antilles. Once Kirk reaches there, conditions will become unfavorable and Kirk will likely fall apart. Post-tropical storm Leslie has also dissipated but could reform in the next day or so. Neither storm has any threat to the United States.
