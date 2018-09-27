FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms returning this morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With a lull in rain overnight following Wednesday’s deluge that left parts of the area with over 2.5 inches of rain yesterday, showers pushed offshore overnight giving the area a needed break but that break looks to be short-lived. This rain is the result of a stalling front that may meander back over the area through the day, sending rain chances back up closer to sunrise.
Rain from Wednesday did cause some river rises with a flood warning in effect through this afternoon for the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay. The level at that location rose to flood stage on Wednesday, causing minor flooding over the lowest parts of Goos Ferry Rd. This level should recede by this afternoon as the flood warning for this area is expected to expire at 1:00 PM barring any additional heavy rain over that area today.
Scattered showers and a few heavier downpours will be on the return through the day thanks to the stalled front nearly directly overhead. There will be little rhyme or reason as to where or when these showers and storms will form, so it’s a good idea to be rain-ready all day today and be aware of how this could have affects on your outdoor plans.
Fog is also an issue for a lot of Southwest Louisiana this morning with visibility very low over parts of Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes this morning, so make sure to use your low beam headlights and use extra caution on the roads today. This should improve after sunrise and ahead of the showers that will return later in the day.
The better news in the short term is that Friday is shaping up to be quite a bit drier compared to the last couple of days as the front pushes a lot of the moisture offshore and slightly drier air nudges in to the mid-levels of the atmosphere essentially cutting off the continuous train of scattered showers through a good portion of the day. It won’t be rain free all day though as some scattered thunderstorms may return by afternoon, so still be prepared for the possibility of rain for football Friday night although things are a bit more optimistic at this time.
The surge of Gulf moisture returns over the weekend, sending rain back to the area as showers and thunderstorms will be likely both Saturday and Sunday especially during the afternoon. Rain chances both days remain higher at 60% ahead of a more normal weather pattern setting up by next week with lower rain chances but above normal temperatures as a ridge of high pressure builds and sends any hope of cool fall-like weather away for several more days, may even weeks.
Tropical Storm Kirk will be crossing in to the eastern Caribbean Sea by tonight but any threat to the Gulf remains unlikely as it’s remnants will meet a similar fate as Isaac, being torn apart by wind shear this weekend with the storm expected to dissipate altogether by Saturday or Sunday. No additional tropical threats are in place and we’re not expecting that to change over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
