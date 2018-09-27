FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms returning this morning

The better news in the short term is that Friday is shaping up to be quite a bit drier compared to the last couple of days as the front pushes a lot of the moisture offshore and slightly drier air nudges in to the mid-levels of the atmosphere essentially cutting off the continuous train of scattered showers through a good portion of the day. It won’t be rain free all day though as some scattered thunderstorms may return by afternoon, so still be prepared for the possibility of rain for football Friday night although things are a bit more optimistic at this time.