40 Days of Skeletons

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - “Ben Better” and “Myra Mayns”... two skeletons that have been brightening up a neighborhood in Sulphur. sure, Halloween is over a month away, but Lindsey Newby isn’t letting that stop her from celebrating a little early. Newby says she started it last week for fun, but reaction from neighbors made her want to keep it going until Halloween night.
"Last Saturday it started and it happened to be 40 days out from Halloween so I said okay well I guess I'm committed now and I got to come up with stuff so I wrote down a list and I came up with ideas for all 40 days. I get up and 6:30 and come out here when it's barely light at all and start setting it up", says Newby.
Newby says she always has her little 4 year old daughter, Nora to help her.
"She loves to come help me take a picture and give them a kiss each morning. she thinks their great and loves to see what they're doing today", says Newby.
Newby says she gets it all done in time for the neighborhood to wake up and start their day.
“Kids are walking to the bus and people are leaving for work and so there’s kind of a lot of traffic at that time of the day. they slow down, or they stop and tell me how they love it”, says Newby.
One of her neighbors, Christina Dowies says her child looks forward to it every day.
"They're awesome, my daughter looks forward to it every morning. We pass it every day, and every afternoon my daughter goes, 'Mom, I can't wait to see what they do next'”, says Dowies.
It’s reactions like that which Newby says makes her want to keep this going.
“Yeah that’s really cool! I’m happy to bring some joy to people. I didn’t know what I was getting into, but now I have a commitment for the community to entertain and I like seeing how the kids enjoy it”, says Newby.
