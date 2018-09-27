CPSO seeking information regarding missing woman

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police are searching for the woman suspected of jumping off of the I-210 bridge, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO deputies were dispatched to the I-210 bridge in reference to an unoccupied stopped Volkswagen Tiguan on September 25 around 10 p.m., says Myers. After investigating, deputies found that Debra Kay Hughes, 58, of Monroe, was the owner of the vehicle.
Myers says police have been diving and patrolling the area since Tuesday night. Family members say they last spoke to her on the evening on September 25.
Hughes is described as a 5′ tall woman weighing 100 lbs with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605. CPSO Det. Keeba Barber is the lead investigator on this case.
