Calcasieu Sheriff explains how school threats are investigated

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Students at St. Louis Catholic High School were placed on lock-down this morning due to a threat made against the school.
After investigating, law enforcement determined the threat did not place any danger on the students or the school.
Since the start of the 2018-19 school year. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has investigated almost 40 threats made against schools within the parish.
“I think most of them are ‘I’m gonna come shoot up the place’ or ‘I’m gonna shoot a certain student,’” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
When a threat is reported, the school and law enforcement begin their protocol.
“We don’t play any games, we don’t minimize it,” Mancuso said. “We don’t do anything other than, this could happen, it’s actually going to happen and we’re gonna deal with it.”
Officials must locate and isolate the student who made the threat. After that, an extensive search into the allegations will be conducted.
“We may have searched that students locker, or an area that student said this was gonna happen, we may search it from head to toe,” Mancuso said. “We may bring dogs in to make sure there are no weapons.”
Then begins the outside investigation. An intelligence officer looks into all social media and possible criminal backgrounds. Then law enforcement begins to determine whether or not the student could carry out the threat.
“How far along are they in the process of possibly carrying out this threats, were they just comments,” Mancuso said. “Was it comments and they went a little bit further and bought a gun or stole a gun.”
When officials are positive students are safe, police and school officials will re-open the school or take them off lock-down.
“That is our only objective, is that our schools are safe and protected from anybody doing any harm to them,” Mancuso said.
Each investigation can vary based on the threats made, but Sheriff Mancuso says they take the time needed to ensure the public’s safety.
“We can’t dictate what bad people do, but we can dictate what we do,” Mancuso said. “And we know what our protocol is and how we are gonna react, and what we are gonna do.”
If officials deem the threat could be carried out, the student could be arrested and face a variety of charges.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.