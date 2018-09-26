Whether candidate’s sign is billboard to be discussed at tonight’s DeQuincy City Council meeting

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - What constitutes a billboard? That’s what’s being discussed tonight at a DeQuincy City Council meeting.
A candidate for city mayor, Heather Royer, put up a sign on private property Monday to promote her campaign. She said it’s just a banner, but current DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan says otherwise.
Henagan said in a letter to Royer that the city adopted an ordinance in January “prohibiting any new billboards within the geographical limits of the City of DeQuincy,” adding, “the subject billboard must be removed immediately.”
The city council meeting will be held in at DeQuincy City Hall at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.