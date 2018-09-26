State and local officers implement railroad safety

“Trains can stop but they can’t stop quickly, so our ultimate goal is voluntary compliance so we get people when they see flashing red lights at a crossing to stop and yield the right away to a train,"said Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. “If you choose to ignore the flashing red lights at a crossing it can be up to a $200 fine for a first offense, up to a $500 fine for a second or subsequent offense, and if you’re caught trying to beat the train, it can be up to an $1000 fine. That is if you survive, because even if you survive, you still lose.”