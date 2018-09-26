Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: September 25, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: September 25
Quatavious Tyeshaun Glaspie, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with intent, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.. Bond: $4,000.
Mark Anthony Payne, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense, disturbing the peace. Bond: $750.
Cameron Jamal Holt, 23, Gibson, MS: Possession of drugs with intent, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age. Bond: $ 3,500.
Apache Jade Roberson, Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglarly, theft less than $1,000. Bond: $3,500.
Clint Lee Mott, 34, Sulphur: Headlamps on motor vehicles, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $4,100.
Daniel Lloyd Clemons, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Bond: Recalled.
Juston Joseph Landry, 26, Lake Charles: Simple battery, resisting an officer by flight, possession of synthetic marijuana, contraband defined.
Precious Eddacion Obrien, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Jennifer Ann Smith, 31, Iowa: Illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond: $1,000.
Caleb Michael Chambers, 17, Lake Charles: Simple battery. Bonded.
Timothy Gene Jones, 49, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond: $15,000.
Jonathan Jason Taylor, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, hit and run driving, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Harold Linn Miller, 46, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, keeping a disorderly place, monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000.
Rodney David McElwrath, 47, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, Operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $10,500.
Philip Earl Jameson, 41, New Caney, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, out of state detainer. Bond: $10,000.
Deonta Damon Wheeler, 17, Lake Charles: Attempted first degree murder.
Kayla Dashawn Hollier, aggravated battery, direct contempt of court, out of state detainer. Bond: $7,500.
Matthew Karl Benoit, 20, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with intent, illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000, drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Dwayne Noel, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia.
Kerry Lynn Narcisse, Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary.
Austin Joseph Lalonde, 19, Sulphur: Filing or maintaining false public records. Bond: $1,000.
Wilbert Curtis, 45, New Orleans: Possession of drugs, money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity. Bond: $2,000.
Kelvin Leon Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Nathan Michael Bollich, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; first offense, parole violation. Bond: $2,000.
Edna Jean Williams, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Martin Jay Chadwick, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, discharging firearms.
Amanda Elizabeth Arabie, 43, Lake Charles: Prostitution; first offense, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, crime against nature by solicitation.
Kenric Arrington Artis, 25, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice, direct contempt of court. Bond: $500.
