Source: Saints place cornerback Patrick Robinson on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are placing cornerback Patrick Robinson on injured reserve with a broken ankle, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Robinson injured his ankle in third quarter Sunday against the Falcons. He was initially diagnosed with a high ankle sprain but now it’s been confirmed he actually broke his ankle.
The source also said Robinson’s season is probably over and it’s unlikely he’ll be recovered in time to be a short-term injured reserve candidate.
It’s been a tough start to the season for the Saints secondary that’s struggled defending explosive plays, but Robinson had played solid until his injury.
The team reportedly brought in former Saints cornerback Sterling Moore Tuesday but no signing was made.
