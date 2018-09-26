Police investigating body found on the side of the road in Cameron Parish

Police investigating body found on the side of the road in Cameron Parish
Police are still investigating
By Tresia Bowles | September 26, 2018 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 8:51 AM

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Police are investigating a body found on Sweetlake Camp Road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO received information from a school bus driver that the body was found on the side of the road in the tall grass on September 26 around 7:13 a.m., says Johnson. Police believe the victim is a young adult white female.

Johnson says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office forensics team is assisting the investigation. Police are investigating this situation as a homicide.

KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.