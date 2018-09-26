Police investigating body found on the side of the road in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Police are investigating a body found on Sweetlake Camp Road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO received information from a school bus driver that the body was found on the side of the road in the tall grass on September 26 around 7:13 a.m., says Johnson. Police believe the victim is a young adult white female.
Johnson says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office forensics team is assisting the investigation. Police are investigating this situation as a homicide.
KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story and will update as more information becomes available.
