Payton needs to see more forced turnovers from the Saints defense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints defense is ranked 32nd in the league in the points allowed category. Through three games, the Black and Gold is giving up 34 points a contest.
One of the other main problems for the defense, not forcing enough turnovers. In three contest, the Saints have forced one. This stat will need to improve in the future according to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.
"You have to identify what you’re doing. There’s a mental error or one of the coverage busts. We have to look closely at that. We have to ask ourselves are we doing too much? Are we putting our guys in the best position? That’s one thing, that is going to keep coming up now. Those deep balls are going to keep coming because if there’s only two things happening, a pass interference or completion and there’s no interception opportunity, then teams are going to take multiple shots more and more and more. I don’t like the fact that we’ve had one takeaway after three games. I don’t think we’ve caused a fumble one time. So there are a handful of things that need improvement fast,” said Payton.
